Suns sign Danish G Iffe Lundberg

The Phoenix Suns agreed to a two-way contract with international guard Iffe Lundberg, the team announced Saturday.

The 27-year-old Danish player departed CSKA Moscow of the EuroLeague by mutual agreement after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Lundberg reportedly paid his own contract buyout, and his exit was announced on Friday.

“It is a pity that because of the current situation, I had to make a very difficult decision, a decision based on the safety and well-being of my family,” Lundberg said in a team news release.

The 6-foot-4 Lundberg averaged 9.1 points in 24 EuroLeague games this season. He shot 33.8 percent from 3-point range, a sharp decline from a 43.6 success rate last season.

Lundberg also has played for teams in Denmark, Spain and Poland.

The Suns could use some backcourt depth when star point guard Chris Paul sidelined with a fractured right thumb.

