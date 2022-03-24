Suns list guard Chris Paul as probable for Thursday night

Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports

Phoenix Suns All-Star Chris Paul is listed as probable for Thursday night’s game in Denver after missing the last 15 games with a fractured right thumb.

Other than a ceremonial appearance in the All-Star Game, the veteran point guard has not played since suffering the injury on Feb. 16.

The Suns (59-14) enter the game against the Nuggets with the NBA’s best record, including an 11-4 record during Paul’s absence. Phoenix has won six straight and eight of its last nine.

Paul, 36, played in the first 58 games this season and is averaging 14.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and a league-leading 10.7 assists per game.

–Field Level Media