Suns G Devin Booker (groin) out at least four weeks

Phoenix Suns star guard Devin Booker will be sidelined at least four weeks with a left groin strain, the team announced Wednesday.

Booker returned to Phoenix for further evaluation of the injury following his team’s 128-125 overtime loss to the Denver Nuggets on Christmas Day.

The three-time All-Star exited in the first quarter with a left groin injury on Sunday and was ruled out for the remainder of the night. The abbreviated stint came on the heels of Booker scoring 58 points in the Suns’ 118-114 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Dec. 17.

Booker, 26, is averaging 27.1 points and 5.6 assists this season, both team-leading totals.

He has contributed 23.7 points, 4.7 assists and 4.0 rebounds in 506 career games (481 starts) since being selected by the Suns with the 13th overall pick of the 2015 NBA Draft.

