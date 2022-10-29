Suns center Deandre Ayton (ankle) out at least a week

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton will be out at least a week with a sprained left ankle, the team said Saturday.

Ayton sustained the injury during the first quarter of Friday night’s 124-111 win against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Ayton, 24, has averaged 15.4 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists in five starts this season.

The Arizona product has career averages of 16.3 points, 10.5 boards and 1.6 assists in 241 games (234 starts) since Phoenix drafted him with the No. 1 overall pick in 2018.

