Sun setting on KD sweepstakes? Nets, Raptors closing on Phoenix

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Durant might prefer to land with the Suns, but oddsmakers are not convinced the Brooklyn Nets All-Star is going anywhere at all.

Durant requested a trade from the Nets hours before free agency began on July 1, and reportedly identified Phoenix as his hopeful next stop.

PointsBet still sees Phoenix as the most likely destination for Durant. The Suns were initially offered at -110 to be the next team he plays for at PointsBet and -200 at DraftKings.

That was ahead of Miami (+125), New Orleans (+400), Chicago (+550) and Dallas (+600).

At DraftKings as of July 3, the Suns were -130, Toronto was second at +300 and the Nets and Heat even at +1000.

But as of Wednesday, DraftKings reset its Durant market, moving the Nets near the favorite role.

The Suns are still favored to work a deal for Durant but dropped to +150 with the Nets at +250 and the Raptors at +350.

Durant joined the Nets as a free agent in 2019 but did not play that first season as he recovered from an Achilles injury. He played in 90 total games over the past two seasons with the Nets, who fell in the second round of the playoffs in 2021 and bowed out in the first round this past season.

As Kyrie Irving’s future with the Nets remains in question, he did activate a one-year $36.5 million option with the team, citing his pledge to the Durant pairing.

The Nets have made the playoffs in seven of the past 10 seasons, but never advanced past the second round.

–Field Level Media