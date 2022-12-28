Sun hire Abi Olajuwon as assistant coach

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Connecticut Sun added Abi Olajuwon as an assistant coach on Stephanie White’s staff for the 2023 season.

“Abi has a wealth of college coaching experience, and we are thrilled she will be back in the WNBA,” White said in a news release on Tuesday. “She is an incredibly hard worker, has great energy and will be a terrific addition to our franchise. She was a player in the W, so she understands the demands of our players and will be a great asset to our post group.”

Olajuwon, 34, played for the Chicago Sky (2010) and Tulsa Shock (2011) in the WNBA and played professionally in Romania, Hungary, Israel, Croatia, France, Brazil, China and Spain.

She has spent nearly a decade coaching mostly in the collegiate ranks, most recently at TCU (2018-22).

“To be hired by the Connecticut Sun is simply put, a dream,” Olajuwon said. “To reach the pinnacle of women’s basketball and coach some of the best players in the world is such an honor and a privilege.”

Olajuwon is the daughter of NBA legend and Hall of Famer Hakeem Olajuwon.

White enters her first season as head coach of the Sun, who lost to the Las Vegas Aces in the 2022 WNBA Finals under previous head coach Curt Miller.

–Field Level Media