Subliners sweep, OpTic Texas rally at Pro-Am Classic

Credit: Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

The New York Subliners cruised while OpTic Texas needed to rally Saturday in the quarterfinals in the Call of Duty League Pro-Am Classic.

The Toronto Ultra and Los Angeles Thieves also posted victories.

The tournament features all 12 Call of Duty League teams plus the top four finishers from last month’s Minnesota Open that served as a qualifying event.

For round-robin play in the opening phase, teams were divided into four groups that each featured three CDL clubs and one qualifier. All matches on Thursday and Friday were best-of-five, and the top two teams in each group advanced to the quarterfinals. The semifinals and final are scheduled for Sunday.

The Subliners routed Paris Legion 250-177 on Bocage Hardpoint, 6-5 on Berlin Search and Destroy and 3-2 on Gavutu Control.

OpTic Texas had to battle back against Atlanta FaZe to advance. FaZe opened with a 250-100 win on Gavutu Hardpoint. OpTic took Tuscan Search and Destroy 6-3. But FaZe went ahead with a 3-1 win on Berlin Control. OpTic then took the last two maps, 250-244 on Tuscan Hardpoint and 6-4 on Berlin Search and Destroy.

Ultra defeated Mutineers 3-1 while the Thieves took down Boston Breach 3-1.

The tournament continues Sunday with two semifinal matches:

Subliners vs. Ultra

Thieves vs. OpTic Texas

–Field Level Media