Subliners stay unbeaten at CDL Major 4 qualifying

The New York Subliners became the first team to reach 4-0 in Call of Duty League Stage 4 Major qualifying when they beat OpTic Texas 3-1 on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Boston Breach and Los Angeles Thieves moved into third and fourth place in the standings by beating the Los Angeles Guerrillas and Paris Legion, respectively.

The results of each team’s five matches in qualifying, which runs through July 10, will determine the seeding for Major 4. The $500,000 main event will run July 21-24 at Kings Theatre in New York.

The Subliners opened their match with a 250-171 win on Bocage Hardpoint, before Texas scored a 6-2 victory on Bocage Search and Destroy. It was all New York from there, with wins of 3-0 on Berlin Control and 250-168 on Berlin Hardpoint. Paul “PaulEhx” Avila led the Subliners with 90 kills.

Like New York, Boston scored a 3-1 win Sunday. The Breach started with a 201-185 win on Bocage Hardpoint, before the Guerrillas tied it up with a 6-3 win on Bocage Search and Destroy. After the Breach won 3-1 on Tuscan Control, they put the match away with a lopsided 250-146 win on Berlin Hardpoint. Dylan “Nero” Koch racked up 110 kills for Boston.

The Thieves swept the Legion 3-0, keeping Paris as the only winless team in Stage 4 Major qualifying. Los Angeles won 250-226 on Tuscan Hardpoint, 6-3 on Tuscan Search and Destroy and 3-0 on Gavutu Control. Zack “Drazah” Jordan’s 58 kills and plus-21 kills-to-deaths ratio paced the Thieves.

Week 3 of qualifying begins Friday with three matches:

–Atlanta FaZe vs. London Royal Ravens

–Florida Mutineers vs. Paris Legion

–Seattle Surge vs. Minnesota Rokkr

Call of Duty League Major 4 qualifying standings, with points, match record and map differential:

1. New York Subliners, 40 points, 4-0, +8

2. London Royal Ravens, 30 points, 3-0, +6

3. Boston Breach, 30 points, 3-1, +2

4. Los Angeles Thieves, 20 points, 2-1, +5

5. Atlanta FaZe, 20 points, 2-1, +2

T6. Florida Mutineers, 10 points, 1-2, -1

T6. Seattle Surge, 10 points, 1-2, -1

8. Minnesota Rokkr, 10 points, 1-2, -3

9. Toronto Ultra, 10 points, 1-2, -4

T10. Los Angeles Guerrillas, 10 points, 1-3, -3

T10. OpTic Texas, 10 points, 1-3, -3

12. Paris Legion, 0 points, 0-3, -8

