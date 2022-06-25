Subliners improve to 2-0 at CDL Major 4

Credit: Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

New York Subliners won again Saturday to improve to 2-0 in qualifying for the Call of Duty League’s Stage 4 Major.

Subliners defeated Los Angeles Guerrillas 3-1 among four matches. Other winners on Saturday were London Royal Ravens, Minnesota Rokkr and Los Angeles Thieves.

The results of each team’s five matches in qualifying, which runs through July 10, will determine the seeding for Major 4. The $500,000 main event will run July 21-24 at Kings Theatre in New York.

Subliners opened with a 250-104 win on Gavutu Hardpoint and then took Desert Siege Search and Destroy 6-5. Guerrillas rebounded with a 3-1 win on Berlin Control, but Subliners clinched with a 250-127 win on Tuscan Hardpoint.

Royal Ravens opened their win over Toronto Ultra 250-193 on Tuscan Hardpoint. London then took Desert Siege Search and Destroy 6-5. Ultra responded with a 3-1 win on Berlin Control before the Ravens clinched with a 250-185 win on Berlin Hardpoint.

Rokkr defeated OpTic Texas 3-1. Rokkr opened with a 208-195 win on Bocage Hardpoint and then took Bocage Search and Destroy 6-5. OpTic Texas took Tuscan Control 3-0 before Rokkr took the match, 250-236 on Berlin Hardpoint.

The Thieves swept Boston Breach — 250-195 on Gavutu Hardpoint, 6-2 on Berlin Search and Destroy, and 3-1 on Gavutu Control.

Week 1 continues on Sunday with three matches:

Seattle Surge vs. Paris Legion

Florida Mutineers vs. Minnesota Rokkr

Los Angeles Thieves vs. Atlanta FaZe

Call of Duty League Major 4 qualifying standings, with points, match record and map differential:

1. New York Subliners, 20 points, 2-0, +4

T2. London Royal Ravens, 10 points, 1-0, +2

T2. Los Angeles Thieves, 10 points, 1-0, +3

T2. Minnesota Rokkr, 10 points, 1-0, +2

T5. Boston Breach, 10 points, 1-1, -2

T5. Toronto Ultra, 10 points, 1-1, -1

T7. Atlanta FaZe, 0 points, 0-0, even

T7. Paris Legion, 0 points, 0-0, even

T7. Seattle Surge, 0 points, 0-0, even

T10. Los Angeles Guerrillas, 0 points, 0-2, -3

T10. OpTic Texas, 0 points, 0-2, -3

T10. Florida Mutineers, 0 points, 0-1, -2

–Field Level Media