Striker returns to lead Uprising’s new roster

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Uprising announced an entirely overhauled roster for the 2023 Overwatch League season on Friday, led by the return of DPS player Kwon “Striker” Nam-joo.

Boston’s new squad also features tank Yoo “smurf” Myeong-hwan, DPS players Jang “Decay” Gui-un and Ji-hyeok “birdring” Kim and supports Kim “IZaYaKI” Min-chul and Lee “LeeJaeGon” Jae-gon. Also new to the Uprising are head coach Dong-soo “Dongsu” Shin and assistant general manager Mitsutoshi “Supreme” Sato.

Dongu, Supreme and all of the players are South Korean.

Stars. Leaders. Heroes. The @bostonuprising are proud to present our 2023 roster. A team of warriors with one goal in mind: showing the fans why they call Boston the city of champions.

#BostonUp *All signings pending league approval pic.twitter.com/SYN7lbjEeQ — Boston Uprising (@BostonUprising) December 23, 2022

Boston parted ways with all of its previous players in November.

Striker was with the Uprising from October 2021 to May 2022, then finished the latest season with the San Francisco Shock, who finished as the OWL runner-up.

Aside from retaining general manager Aaron Heckman, Boston cleaned house after finishing 10th in the regular season and falling in the postseason play-in event.

Striker, 23, was part of the Shock’s 2019 and 2020 OWL championship teams.

birdring, 23, previously played for the London Spitfire and the Los Angeles Gladiators. He retired from competition last year and served as a content creator for the Gladiators this year.

Decay, 21, has competed for the Gladiators, the Dallas Fuel and the Washington Justice.

Smurf, 22, has experience with the Shock and Seoul Dynasty.

LeeJaeGon, 21, comes to Boston from the Shanghai Dragons, and IZaYaKI previously was with the Los Angeles Valiant and the Dragons.

All of the Uprising’s new signings are unofficial pending league approval.

–Field Level Media