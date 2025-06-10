Pluto TV Launches AWSN: A Strategic Play for Women’s Sports Viewership

Credit: ANDREW DOLPH/USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In a sharp pivot toward capturing a growing fan base, Pluto TV has launched a 24/7 channel in partnership with the American Women’s Sports Network (AWSN).

The service will stream over 2,500 hours of live programming this year. Featuring leagues like Athletes Unlimited, WNFC tackle football, softball, field hockey, and cricket.

The most surprising part is that the whole channel is completely free to watch.

AWSN Brings Content, Pluto TV Brings Audience

Pluto TV, Paramount Global’s free ad-supported streaming (FAST) platform, has steadily been building its sports lineup. With AWSN launching a dedicated channel, it signals a serious investment in women’s sports, an area that’s historically underexposed but seeing rapid viewer demand.

The channel includes:

Live and on-demand coverage across multiple women’s leagues and collegiate tournaments

Multi-sport programming, basketball, football, softball, field hockey, cricket, and more

“We aim to shine a light on women’s sports around the globe,” said George Chung, AWSN co‑founder and Jungo TV CEO. “AWSN is uniquely positioned to challenge the inequities in women’s sports by creating a dedicated space for coverage”.

Why AWSN Makes Business Sense

Women’s sports are on a clear upward trajectory. According to Nielsen, 39% of Americans watched women’s sports in 2023, a figure likely to surge with the WNBA season and Paris Olympics pushing further visibility.

For advertisers, FAST platforms like Pluto TV offer brand-safe, incremental reach at a lower cost than premium rights deals. By offering premium women’s sports content for free, AWSN on Pluto aims to test a high-volume, low-barrier model that could attract new fans and fresh ad dollars.

A New Template for Streaming Sports Growth

This isn’t just about filling airtime. It signals a potential shift in distribution strategy. AWSN’s model permits niche, high-engagement sports leagues to connect with viewers on mainstream platforms without costly subscription fees or fragmented monthly subscription apps.

If this blueprint works, expect platforms like Roku, Tubi, and Freevee to follow suit, looking for the next untapped vertical within sports content.

What’s Next

Over the next year, countless eyes will be on AWSN’s viewership numbers and ad performance. If it hits solid engagement metrics, this partnership could be a pivotal moment in how women’s sports are consumed at scale and monetized.