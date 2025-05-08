How to watch the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard

Credit: Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Verizon 200 at the Brickyard is held every year at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway as part of the annual NASCAR Cup Series schedule. But unlike many other events, the Verizon 200 is a fairly new race. Naturally, there are a lot of questions about the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard. We’ll answer them all below.

When is the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard?

The 2025 Verizon 200 at the Brickyard is on Sunday, July 27th at 2:00 pm ET. Fans will get to see racers complete 82 laps, traveling for a total of 199.9 miles in one afternoon.

What channel is the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard on?

You can watch the race on TV via the NBC channel. Fans can expect to hear Jeff Burton, Steve Letarte, and Dale Earnhardt Jr. in the broadcast booth making the calls.

How to stream the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard?

The race will be telecast on NBC on cable, but viewers can tune in on a number of devices. This includes cable TV and streaming.

Below are the top options available to watch the event:

Watch the NASCAR Cup Series on FuboTV

FuboTV is a great way to watch NASCAR without cable, as it features four packages. The cheapest option is the Latino plan at $14.99 per month with 40+ channels. The next step up is its Pro plan at $84.99 per month with 214+ channels. There is a seven-day free trial to watch NASCAR races, which gives you time to decide if Fubo TV is right for you!

Watch the NASCAR Cup Series on Sling TV

Sling TV is the best way to watch NASCAR without cable, as it offers three packages. Sling Blue allows you to stream NASCAR on a basic plan that includes 40+ channels, while Sling Blue + Orange consists of the ability to watch on three devices at $60 per month. While Sling TV doesn’t provide a free trial, the price isn’t too steep to try out for a month or two.

Streaming the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard via VPN?

Those looking to watch the race outside of the United States will need access to a VPN (Virtual Private Network). One of the most common options available is ExpressVPN. You will still need access to FuboTV, Sling TV, or Hulu + Live TV, but you can connect via a private network and hide your location with ExpressVPN.

Related: How to watch NASCAR races in 2025

How long does the race last?

Last year’s race lasted a total of 3 hours and 20 minutes. But there is always a chance of caution or red flags. This year’s race should be expected to last a similar length, barring any unforeseen incidents.

Where is the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard in 2025?

Verizon 200 at the Brickyard will once again be in Speedway, Indiana, at the popular Indianapolis Motor Speedway race course. The race has never been held anywhere else, with the IMS serving as its permanent home.

When is Verizon 200 at the Brickyard qualifying?

The qualifying session will take place on Saturday, July 26th, at 10:35 AM ET.

How much are Verizon 200 at the Brickyard tickets?

Tickets to attend the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard start at $50 for general admission. More information about ticket availability can be found on their website here.

Verizon 200 at the Brickyard winners

Credit: Michelle Pemberton/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

There have only been three previous winners in the race’s short past. Here’s a complete list of the previous winners.

Year Driver Team 2021 A.J. Allmendinger Kaulig Racing 2022 Tyler Reddick Richard Childress Racing 2023 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports 2024 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports

Which driver has the most NASCAR Cup Series wins at Indianapolis Motor Speedway?

The all-time NASCAR Cup Series win leader at Indianapolis Motor Speedway is Jeff Gordon, with five wins.