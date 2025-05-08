How to watch the NASCAR championship race

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The NASCAR championship race is held annually at Phoenix Raceway to conclude the NASCAR Cup Series. Like any race event, there are a lot of questions about the NASCAR championship race. We’ll answer them all below.

When is the NASCAR championship race?

The 2025 NASCAR championship race is on Sunday, November 2nd at 3:00 pm ET. Spectators will see racers complete 312 laps, traveling for 312 miles in one afternoon.

What channel is the NASCAR championship race on?

You can watch the NASCAR championship race on TV via the NBC channel.

How to stream the NASCAR championship race?

The NASCAR championship race will be telecasted on NBC on cable, but viewers can tune in on several devices. This includes cable TV and streaming.

Below are the top options available to watch the event:

Watch the NASCAR Cup Series on FuboTV

FuboTV is a great way to watch NASCAR without cable, as it features four packages. The cheapest option is the Latino plan at $14.99 per month with 40+ channels. The next step up is its Pro plan at $84.99 per month with 214+ channels. There is a seven-day free trial to watch NASCAR races, which gives you time to decide if Fubo TV is right for you!

Watch the NASCAR Cup Series on Sling TV

Sling TV is the best way to watch NASCAR without cable, as it offers three packages. Sling Blue allows you to stream NASCAR on a basic plan that includes 40+ channels, while Sling Blue + Orange consists of the ability to watch on three devices at $60 per month. While Sling TV doesn’t provide a free trial, the price isn’t too steep to try out for a month or two.

Streaming the championship race via VPN?

Those looking to watch the NASCAR championship race outside of the United States will need access to a VPN (Virtual Private Network). One of the most common options available is ExpressVPN. You will still need access to FuboTV, Sling TV, or Hulu + Live TV, but you can connect via a private network and hide your location with ExpressVPN.

How long does the NASCAR championship race last?

The NASCAR championship race typically lasts approximately three hours in time. But there is always a chance of caution or red flags. This year’s race should be expected to last a similar length, barring any unforeseen incidents.

Where is the NASCAR championship race in 2025?

The NASCAR championship race will once again be in Avondale, Arizona, at the Phoenix Raceway. The race has never been held anywhere else, but will be changing locations in 2026 to the Homestead-Miami Speedway, according to an announcement made by NASCAR.

When is the NASCAR championship race qualifying?

The qualifying session for the NASCAR championship race will take place on Saturday, November 1st.

How much are championship race tickets?

Tickets to attend the NASCAR championship race start at $60 for adults and $10 for those 17 and under. More information about tickets is available on their website here.

NASCAR championship race winners

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

There have been several previous NASCAR championship race winners in the event’s historic past. Here’s a complete list of the all-time NASCAR championship race winners.

Past winners of the NASCAR championship race