How to watch the Grant Park 165

The Grant Park 165 is a fairly new Cup Series race on the NASCAR schedule. The race will take place on a street circuit located in Chicago, Illinois. Naturally, there are a lot of questions surrounding the Grant Park 165. Down below, we’ll answer them all.

When is the Grant Park 165?

The race will take place on Sunday, July 6th at 4:30 pm ET. It is the second-ever street race featured in NASCAR Cup Series history.

What channel is the Grant Park 165 on?

You can watch the Grant Park race on TV via NBC.

How to stream the Grant Park 165?

The race will be telecast on NBC Sports, but viewers can tune in on several devices. This includes cable TV and streaming.

Below are the top options available to watch the event:

How long does the Grant Park 165 last?

Unlike other lengthier races, the Grant Park race will last just 75 laps, spanning 165 miles, yet the actual course is just 2.2 miles in length. This is likely due to the race taking place on the street, instead of on a professional race course built specifically for racing events.

Where is the Grant Park Race in 2025?

Grant Park 165 takes place at the Chicago Street Course, in Chicago, Illinois. It will be the third edition of the Grant Park race as NASCAR takes to the streets for the first time in Cup Series history.

When is Grant Park 165 qualifying?

The qualifying session will take place on Saturday, July 5th. It will follow the NASCAR Cup Series practice before the race gets underway on Sunday.

How much are Grant Park 165 tickets?

Tickets for a 2-day pass, which includes a concert featuring various prominent artists, start at $246 per person, according to SeatGeek. As of this posting, tickets for the event are still available.

Grant Park 165 winners