Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The NASCAR All-Star Race is one of the sport’s biggest events of the 2025 season as it represents a chance at winning $1 million. Throughout the years, the race has been critiqued, but this season’s running is set to change that narrative for good.

When is the NASCAR All-Star Race?

The 2025 NASCAR All-Star Race will take place on Sunday, May 18th at 8:00 pm ET. It is the first non-points race since the Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum and allows teams to reset ahead of the Coca-Cola 600, which is NASCAR’s longest race of the year.

What channel is the NASCAR All-Star Race on?

You can catch the NASCAR All-Star Race on FOX Sports 1 as the Cup Series takes on a new challenge in this year’s event. The NASCAR All-Star Open will also be aired on FOX Sports 1 approximately two and a half hours before the main event.

How to watch the NASCAR All-Star Race?

The NASCAR All-Star Race can be watched in several different ways, including through cable TV and streaming. Below, you can find the list of options available to watch the All-Star Race and the best option for your watching desires overall.

Watch the NASCAR Cup Series on FuboTV

FuboTV is a great way to watch NASCAR without cable, as it features four packages. The cheapest option is the Latino plan at $14.99 per month with 40+ channels. The next step up is its Pro plan at $84.99 per month with 214+ channels. There is a seven-day free trial to watch NASCAR races, which gives you time to decide if Fubo TV is right for you!

Watch the NASCAR Cup Series on Sling TV

Sling TV is the best way to watch NASCAR without cable, as it offers three packages. Sling Blue allows you to stream NASCAR on a basic plan that includes 40+ channels, while Sling Blue + Orange consists of the ability to watch on three devices at $60 per month. While Sling TV doesn’t provide a free trial, the price isn’t too steep to try out for a month or two.

Streaming the NASCAR All-Star Race via VPN?

If you are looking to watch the NASCAR All-Star Race from outside the United States, you’ll need to use a VPN (Virtual Private Network). One of the best and most affordable options is ExpressVPN. You’ll still need access to FuboTV, Sling TV, or Hulu + Live TV, but you can connect via a private network and hide your location.

Related: How To Watch All NASCAR Races

Where is the NASCAR All-Star Race in 2025?

The 2025 All-Star Race will take place at North Wilkesboro Speedway, which is located in North Wilkesboro, NC.

How much are NASCAR All-Star Race 2025 tickets?

Tickets for the 2025 All-Star Race are an average of $49 per person, according to SeatGeek. The lowest admission for this year’s running is currently $29 per person. The event is not sold out at this time.

NASCAR All-Star Race winners

Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Previous winners of the All-Star Race are below:

2024: Joey Logano (#22)

2023: Kyle Larson (#5)

2022: Ryan Blaney (#12)

2021: Kyle Larson (#5)

2020: Chase Elliott (#9)

2019: Kyle Larson (#42)

2018: Kevin Harvick (#4)

2017: Kyle Busch (#18)

2016: Joey Logano (#22)

2015: Denny Hamlin (#11)

2014: Jamie McMurray (#1)

2013: Jimmie Johnson (#48)

2012: Jimmie Johnson (#48)

2011: Carl Edwards (#99)

2010: Kurt Busch (#2)

2009: Tony Stewart (#14)

2008: Kasey Kahne (#9)

2007: Kevin Harvick (#29)

2006: Jimmie Johnson (#48)

2005: Mark Martin (#6)

2004: Matt Kenseth (#17)

2003: Jimmie Johnson (#48)

2002: Ryan Newman (#12)

2001: Jeff Gordon (#24)

2000: Dale Earnhardt Jr. (#8)

1999: Terry Labonte (#5)

1998: Mark Martin (#6)

1997: Jeff Gordon (#24)

1996: Michael Waltrip (#21)

1995: Jeff Gordon (#24)

1994: Geoff Bodine (#7)

1993: Dale Earnhardt (#3)

1992: Davey Allison (#28)

1991: Davey Allison (#28)

1990: Dale Earnhardt (#3)

1989: Rusty Wallace (#27)

1988: Terry Labonte (#11)

1987: Dale Earnhardt (#3)

1986: Bill Elliott (#9)

1985: Darrell Waltrip (#11)

How does the NASCAR All-Star Race work?

The All-Star race consists of race winners from 2023 and 2024, past All-Star Race winners, the top-2 finishers from the All-Star Open, and the Fan Vote winner. The rest of the field will not make the main event after coming up short in the All-Star Open.

Does the NASCAR All-Star Race count?

The All-Star Race does not count toward the point standings in any shape or form. The winner receives $1 million but no regular or playoff points are gifted during the event. Plus, the winner will not be locked into the playoffs or receive an official win toward their statistics.

What is the NASCAR All-Star Race vote?

The All-Star Race Vote allows the fans to vote one driver into the main event who would have to make it through the All-Star Open. The winner automatically locks themselves into the race and can forgo the All-Star Open. Voting for the All-Star Race begins in late April and ends before the race occurs.