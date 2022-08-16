With more than 39 million subscribers and $9.6 billion in revenue in 2021 alone, Hulu is one of the most popular streaming platforms (though it’s nowhere near Netflix’s 221 million users). The platform has come a long way since its inception in 2007, and while it remains user-friendly, there’s much more you can do to enhance your streaming experience. Try out the following tips to make your Hulu streaming experience even better than you can imagine.

Take advantage of the “Like/Dislike” option

If you find a show that resonates with you, you’ll probably want to watch similar content. The good news is that you can tell Hulu to suggest more content that resonates with you. On the flip side, you can also tell Hulu when you don’t like a particular kind of content to prevent the algorithm from recommending it to you again in the future.

If you’re watching Hulu on a computer, hover your cursor over any content until the three small, white dots appear in the top-right corner. Click the dots and select “Like” or “Dislike.” Liking a show will prompt Hulu to find and suggest similar content while disliking a show will prevent Hulu from recommending similar content.

Purchase the Disney Bundle (especially if you have kids)

skyelar – stock.adobe.com

Hulu has partnered with Disney Plus and ESPN Plus to provide an affordable bundle that combines all three services in one streaming service, starting at $13.99 per month (or $19.99 per month for the ad-free version).

As standalone services, Hulu (No Ads) costs $12.99 per month, Disney Plus costs $7.99 per month, and ESPN Plus costs $9.99 per month. Altogether, you can save around $10 per month with the bundle. Trust us when we say your kids will thank you for it.

In addition to the regular Hulu programming, the Disney Bundle will give you access to a wide variety of Disney shows and movies, including all of the Marvel films, ESPN Plus Originals, and live sports content. The Disney Bundle is a cost-effective way to please the entire family, as it offers content for adults, too, like NatGeo and popular TV series and movies.

Tweak your subtitles

It’s almost become a meme at this point: The average person can’t watch TV without subtitles. It makes a lot of sense if you’re streaming while washing the dishes; after all, who can hear the TV over the sound of running water? But, you may not know that you can adjust how your subtitles appear on the screen.

While streaming, select the “Settings” icon, then click the “Settings” button beneath the “Subtitle” heading. From there, you can alter the color, style, and size of your subtitle text however you like. Tweaking your subtitles allows for easy customization and can even make them more Dyslexia-friendly or helpful for those that don’t have 20/20 vision.

Add your favorite channels to your list

If you have a favorite channel you love to watch on Hulu (whether it’s A&E or the Food Network), you can add it to “My Stuff” so you can easily access it at any time. Just select the “TV” tab at the top of the screen and scroll down until you see the “All TV Networks” subheading.

From there, select the three dots and click “Add to My Stuff.” This allows you to go into the “My Stuff” tab later to access that channel’s entire lineup. Looking through the live TV channel list and adding it to your profile is much easier than searching through the thousands of shows Hulu has to offer.

Own your algorithm

There’s a lot of technical mumbo-jumbo that happens behind the scenes with Hulu’s algorithm. Generally, the algorithm tries to get a feel for your preferences and then suggests similar content based on the shows and movies you’ve watched or added to your list. The problem is that sometimes, we get sucked into watching shows we wish we hadn’t wasted our time on.

If Hulu took one of these poor choices and ran with it, you can go into your “Watch History” and remove it. Just select the three white dots next to the name of a show and click “Remove.” Hulu will remove the programming from the algorithm, so you no longer have to suffer through unenjoyable content.

Use separate profiles

Hulu

If multiple people use your Hulu account, be sure to create a different profile for each person. This way, your content won’t get mixed up. Hulu’s suggestive algorithm is powerful and can help you find shows based on your previous watches, but the algorithm can’t necessarily sort content between users.

If your wife loves reality TV and you’re more of a fantasy anime fan, you’ll leave Hulu confused if you watch from the same profile. Setting up a different profile for each user (and making sure they actually use their profile instead of yours) will help Hulu provide more accurate and personalized recommendations.

Change your stream quality

If you’re watching Hulu on your computer, you might not be getting the best quality video — especially if you’re streaming through a mobile connection. Hulu can detect the network you’re watching from and will often try to reduce bandwidth usage. To change this, head to “Settings” within an episode and select “Best Available” in the quality menu.

This change will typically result in a bump in resolution to give you a higher-quality and more streamlined viewing experience rather than a grainy, low-resolution stream.

Final thoughts

Hulu is an excellent platform that offers a broad range of content regardless of what you like to watch. They offer several different plans and pricing to fit most budgets. If you opt for the Disney Bundle, you’ll get access to even more programming from multiple streaming services at a discounted price. But don’t just take Hulu’s expansive platform at face value; use the service’s built-in features to take your viewing experience to the next level.