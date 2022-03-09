Streaking Colgate beats Navy to win Patriot League title

Dec 12, 2021; Queens, New York, USA; Colgate Raiders head coach Matt Langel at Carnesecca Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Colgate earned its 15th consecutive win and a berth in the NCAA Tournament, defeating Navy 74-58 on Wednesday in the Patriot League tournament final at Hamilton, N.Y.

The Raiders (23-11) are headed to the NCAAs for the second season in a row and the third time in four seasons.

Jack Ferguson led Colgate with 17 points, and Nelly Cummings added 15. Tucker Richardson and Jeff Woodward contributed 12 points apiece, and Oliver Lynch-Daniels finished with 10. Woodward pulled down eight rebounds.

Greg Summers put up a game-high 18 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Midshipmen (21-11).

–Field Level Media