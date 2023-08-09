Storm F Gabby Williams (foot) sidelined 4 to 6 weeks

Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Storm forward Gabby Williams will miss approximately four to six weeks after sustaining a stress fracture in her left foot.

The injury could be season-ending with just 4 1/2 weeks remaining in Williams’ regular season. Seattle (7-21) is currently on pace to miss the postseason.

Williams injured the foot during Tuesday’s 81-69 home loss to the Connecticut Sun.

Williams, 26, has averaged 8.4 points, 3.8 assists and 3.6 rebounds in 10 games (eight starts) for Seattle this season.

She didn’t join the Storm until early July after playing overseas earlier this year in France. Her first appearance this season was on July 11.

Williams was the fourth overall pick of the 2018 WNBA Draft and played three seasons for the Chicago Sky before missing the 2021 season to focus on French national team duties. She holds dual citizenship with the United States and France.

In 2022, her first season with Seattle, Williams averaged 7.5 points along with career highs of 5.0 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game across 36 games (all starts). She has WNBA career averages of 7.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 steals in 135 games (80 starts).

