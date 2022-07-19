Steven Souza Jr. announces retirement

Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Outfielder Steven Souza Jr. announced his retirement Tuesday after eight big league seasons.

Souza batted .229 with 72 homers and 207 RBIs in 505 games from 2014-22. He went 3-for-19 (.158) with one RBI in six games with the Seattle Mariners earlier this season.

“It’s been an incredible journey that I dreamed as a kid I would be able to go on,” Souza said in his Twitter post. “… I want to give a special thanks to my wife and my family for supporting me during this amazing journey. Without your love and support, I never would have made it out of the (Gulf Coast League).”

Souza’s best season came in 2017 for the Tampa Bay Rays when he established career highs of 30 homers and 78 RBIs. He played in a career-best 148 games and batted .239.

As a rookie with the Washington Nationals in 2014, Souza made a diving catch for the final out of a no-hitter thrown by Jordan Zimmermann against the Miami Marlins.

In addition to the Nationals, Rays and Mariners, Souza also played for the Arizona Diamondbacks, Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers.

–Field Level Media