Steve Stricker: Tiger Woods trying ‘to play golf again’

Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker said Wednesday that Tiger Woods is continuing his rehabilitation from a February accident “to get better and try to play golf again.”

Stricker made the comments in a SiriusXM Radio interview at Whistling Straits, Wis., site of the upcoming Ryder Cup. Stricker said he has talked to Woods “a lot,” acknowledging that the 15-time major champion would not be joining Team USA as an assistant.

“He’s a part of this Ryder Cup family; he won’t be able to be a captain’s assistant this time around just because of his ongoing rehabilitation to try to get better and try to play golf again, and that is going well,” Stricker said in the interview. “He’s progressing, he’s doing well, things are moving in the right direction.”

The last words from Woods publicly about his recovery came in late May when he said he was focused on “walking on my own.”

Woods, 45, sustained serious injuries after crashing an SUV on Feb. 23 in the Los Angeles County city of Rancho Palos Verdes. He is recovering from open fractures to his tibia and fibula, which needed a rod inserted to aid healing, and also foot and ankle injuries that needed screws and pins placed to aid in stabilization.

He was hospitalized for almost a month after the crash.

Woods played three events in the 2020-21 PGA Tour season, most recently the 2020 Masters that was delayed until November, as he was recovering from back surgery. His career earnings are listed at more than $120 million.

The Ryder Cup begins Sept. 24.

–Field Level Media