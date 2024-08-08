Steve Kerr has great take after Team USA fends off Serbia in Summer Olympics

Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Steve Kerr and Team USA were up against it as they took on Serbia in the semifinals of the men’s basketball tournament at the Summer Olympics.

The United States found themselves down by as much as 17 points. They trailed Nikola Jokic and Co. by 13 heading into the fourth quarter.

That’s when Stephen Curry, LeBron James and Joel Embiid did their thing for the Americans. The U.S. outscored Serbia 32-15 in the fourth quarter. Curry finished with 36 points while hitting on nine three-pointers.

LeBron became the first player in the history of the Summer Olympics to record multiple triple-doubles in the same tournament (16 points, 12 rebounds, 10 assists). In the end, Team USA won by the score of 95-91 to set up a gold medal game against France this weekend.

Having received a ton of criticism for his rotations, the Golden State Warriors head coach was validated to an extent with how he handled this game in helping the U.S. avoid an upset.

Steve Kerr has eye-opening take after win over Serbia

“I’m really humbled to have been a part of this game. It’s one of the greatest basketball games I’ve ever been a part of. They were perfect. They played a perfect game. Our coaches were saying, Villanova-Georgetown, for all of our older readers and viewers out there,” Steve Kerr said after the game, via the Associated Press.

“But they played the perfect game, and they forced us to reach the highest level of competition that we could find. And our guys were incredible in that fourth quarter, and they got it done.”

One of the greatest basketball games he’s ever been involved in? Kerr, 58, won five titles as a player for the Chicago Bulls and San Antonio Spurs. He’s led Golden State to four NBA titles as its head coach.

He’s played with the likes of Michael Jordan and Tim Duncan. Kerr has coached the aforementioned Stephen Curry as well as Kevin Durnat. He’s been on the bench for some amazing NBA Finals matchups between James and KD.

And this is one of the greatest games he’s been a part of? This tells us just how dramatic Thursday’s matchup between Team USA an Serbia was.

Curry also echoed the comments made by his coach.

“I’ve seen a lot of Team USA basketball,” Curry said. “And that was a special one.”