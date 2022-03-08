Elite head coach picks Nikola Jokic over Joel Embiid for 2022 NBA MVP

When it comes to the NBA MVP debate between Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid, one of the top coaches in the league believes the Denver Nuggets superstar is the undisputed choice.

All-Star centers Jokic and Embiid have been like the basketball equivalent of Godzilla and King Kong as they have rampaged through the league in the 2021-2022 NBA season. They are two of the very best players in the game, and one or the other is likely to win the league’s top honor at the end of the season.

Embiid is in pursuit of his first MVP award in year six as the Philadelphia 76ers star is leading in the sports glamour catergy of points per game, at 29.7. Almost a full four points better than his Western Conference counterpart. However, “Joker” is pulling in two more rebounds and almost four more assists a game for the Nuggets.

Steve Kerr picks Nikola Jokic over Joel Embiid in NBA MVP debate

Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

For many, Embiid seems to be the favorite due to the fact that he has kept his team near the top of the Eastern Conference standings despite former All-Star teammate Ben Simmons leaving him hanging and sitting out all season, as he looked to be traded from the franchise.

Joel Embiid stats (2021-2022): 29.7 PPG, 11.2 REB, 4.3 AST

However, Golden State Warrior head coach Steve Kerr believes last season’s league MVP is still the best player in the game today. The three-time NBA champion coach saw Jokic’s deadly talents up close on Monday night when he dropped a 32-point triple double in a 131-124 win over Kerr’s squad. For him, it was just another instance of why he should be called a two-time NBA MVP at the end of this season.

“We played against the reigning MVP, who probably should win it again,” Kerr told reporters after the game. “I don’t have a vote, but Jokic is just an unbelievable player and was spectacular tonight. He makes all of his teammates better. He makes defense so difficult because no matter what you do, he’s got a counter for it. “He’s playing the game at such an easy pace and things look so smooth for him out there. With our defense already coming into this game struggling, he’s a tough guy to face when you’re not well-connected at that end of the floor.”

Jokic and the Nuggets currently reside as the sixth seed in the conference, and second in the Northwest Division, with a 39-26 record.

Nikola Jokic stats (2021-2022): 25.9 PPG, 13.8 REB, 8.1 AST

The team returns on Wednesday’s NBA games today schedule to face the Sacamento Kings.