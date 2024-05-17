Golden State Warriors’ Steve Kerr provides timeline for departure, update on the Big 3

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

It was back in February that Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr signed a two-year contract extension that takes him through the 2025-26 season.

In his 10th season as the Warriors’ head coach at the time of the extension, Kerr was set to see his contract expire. It made sense for both sides to continue what has been a history-making marriage. However, the smallish two-year extension did place into question just how long he’d be coaching in Northern California.

Fresh off missing the playoffs for the third time in five years, these Warriors have seen their dynasty come to an end. There also promises to be widespread roster overhauls this summer. Klay Thompson will hit NBA free agency. Andrew Wiggins will likely be traded. After another drama-filled season, Draymond Green might also be on the outs.

With things evolving in Northern California, Kerr just recently opened up about how much longer he’ll be manning the bench for the Warriors. In the process, he seemed to also provide a timeline for the big three of Thompson, Green and Stephen Curry in Golden State.

“I think definitely in every job in sports, almost a shelf life,” Steve Kerr said, via NBC Bay Area’s Raj Mathai. “And for a coach, I think I will feel it when it comes and I did not feel it this past year in terms of its time to leave. I feel like we’ve got a couple years here with Steph [Curry], Draymond [Green] and hopefully Klay [Thompson]. We’re still going.”

Steve Kerr’s unprecedented success and likely end with the Golden State Warriors

It doesn’t seem to be a coincidence that Kerr signed a two-year extension. Once said extension ends, Curry will be a free agent. Green will also have a player option that summer.

This provides the Warriors with a two-year window to get back on the mountaintop. Of course, what happens with the aforementioned Thompson and other moving parts on the Warriors’ roster will play a role here.

It still seems highly unlikely that Thompson will bolt Golden State after winning four championships during his time with the team. Keeping the big three together for the next two seasons with Kerr at the helm makes a ton of sense.

It’s going to be all about other pieces. Future Hall of Famer Chris Paul’s contract includes $30 million in non-guaranteed cash. After helping lead the Warriors to a surprise title back in 2022, Andrew Wiggins fell off the cliff the past two seasons. His contract could be used to acquire another big-time player to pair with the big three.

As for Kerr, he’s content in Golden State right now.

“I love coming into this building every day. What’s not to love about the Bay? So I can’t wait for next season with the Warriors.”

Though, Kerr also knows what his contract situation is and how it will impact his future with the Warriors.

“But there’s going to come a time and maybe it’s in two years when my contract is up,” Steve Kerr said. “Maybe that’s the time when it’s time for me to move on and time for the Warriors to seek new blood and new ideas. We’ll both know when that time comes.”

Since taking over as the Warriors’ head coach back in 2014-15, Kerr has posted a 519-274 record with six NBA Finals appearances and four titles. His .654 winning percentage currently ranks in the top five of all-time.