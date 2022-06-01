Pittsburgh Steelers star Stephon Tuitt shockingly announces retirement at 29

Stephon Tuitt has been among the most consistent defensive lineman in the NFL since the Pittsburgh Steelers made him a second-round pick out of Notre Dame back in 2014.

In fact, the veteran is coming off a career-best 11-sack season in 2021. That’s what makes Wednesday’s news so shocking. Tuitt has announced his retirement at the young age of 29.

“With respect to the Steelers’ organization, my teammates, and coaches I would like to officially announce that I have come to the decision to retire from the NFL. I am thankful to have had the opportunity to represent the city of Pittsburgh for the past eight seasons, and am blessed to leave this game with my health.

After the tragic loss of my brother Richard, and upon completing my degree from the University of Notre Dame, I know I am being called to move beyond the sport of football. I want to thank everything for the love and support they have shown both on and off the field.” Stephon Tuitt on retirement announcement, via Pittsburgh Steelers

Back in June of 2021, Tuitt’s brother was killed in a hit-and-run incident in a suburb of Atlanta. Tuitt had called himself a second father figue to his young siblings, Richard included. Obviously, the tragic death hit him hard.

Related: Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 schedule and game-by-game-predictions

Pittsburgh Steelers pay homage to Stephon Tuitt after retirement announcement

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

“I want to thank Stephon for all he did for the Steelers during his eight-year career in Pittsburgh. His success both on and off the field speaks volumes for who he is as a person and a player. Stephon has always handled himself with class and maturity as he continues to be a great husband, father, son and family man in his personal life. New Steelers GM Omar Khan on Stephon Tuitt retirement

Tuitt ends his eight-year career in Pittsburgh having racked up 246 total tackles, 94 QB hits, 23.5 sacks and six forced fumbles. He’ll go down as one of the most-underrated defenders in the history of the heralded organization.