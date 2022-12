Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson defeated Kevin Holland at UFC Fight Night in Orlando, Fla., on Saturday night when Holland’s corner stopped the fight due to a hand injury.

It goes down as a TKO (corner stoppage) for Thompson after four rounds in their welterweight main event bout.

Holland said afterward he injured his hand in the first round.

Thompson improves to 17-6-1 while Holland falls to 23-9.

–Field Level Media