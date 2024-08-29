What Stephen Curry’s record extension means for the Golden State Warriors future

Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Stephen Curry continues to remain the face of the Golden State Warriors even as other parts of the team have changed since their dynastic run.

Klay Thompson’s departure after joining Curry in winning four NBA titles with Golden State was the latest example of this earlier in the summer.

But it’s not going to avalanche to the point that Curry joins his former Splash Brother in crime heading out of Northern California.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Thursday, that the all-time great has inked a one-year, $62.6 million contract extension with Golden State. It will take him through the 2026-27 campaign.

Curry, 36, was limited to signing a one-year extension due to NBA rules limiting players who will turn 38 during current contract. That would have been the case in 2025-26. It’s a way for the league to prevent teams from circumventing the NBA salary cap.

Larger focus on Stephen Curry contract extension with the Golden State Warriors

There is certainly a timeline in play for general manager Mike Dunleavy and Co. Fellow star Draymond Green has a player option for the 2026-27 season. Head coach Steve Kerr inked an extension earlier this year that takes him through the same campaign.

Golden State is coming off a 2023-24 season that saw it miss the playoffs despite winning 46 games. It’s the third time in five years that the Dubs have missed out on the playoffs.

The Warriors have been working hard to pull off a blockbuster trade this summer. But nothing has come to fruition on that end.

It has more pressure on Curry, Green and youngster Jonathan Kuminga to step up moving forward.

The 10-time All-Star was his typically brilliant self this past season, averaging 26.4 points on 41% shooting from distance. But he’s going to need more help if the Warriors want to be considered serious contenders in a loaded Western Conference.

