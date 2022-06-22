Stefanie Dolson paces Liberty as Sun lose second straight

Credit: Mary Holt-USA TODAY Sports

Stefanie Dolson scored a season high-tying 16 points to fuel the visiting New York Liberty to an 81-77 victory over the Connecticut Sun on Wednesday in Uncasville, Conn.

Dolson made 7 of 9 shots from the floor, including 2 of 3 from 3-point range. She also scored 16 points in New York’s 87-74 win over the Indiana Fever on June 1.

Natasha Howard and Sami Whitcomb each scored 14 points for the Liberty (7-10), who made 40.6 percent from 3-point range en route to recording their sixth win in their last nine games.

New York’s Sabrina Ionescu, who was named a starter in the upcoming WNBA All-Star Game on Wednesday, collected 11 points, 11 rebounds and six assists.

Courtney Williams recorded 16 points and seven rebounds for the Sun (12-6), who have lost two in a row for the first time this season.

Reigning WNBA MVP Jonquel Jones, who also was named a starter in the upcoming All-Star Game, joined DeWanna Bonner and Brionna Jones with 12 points for Connecticut.

Jonquel Jones made a driving layup to cut the Liberty’s lead to 75-70 with 3:11 remaining in the fourth quarter. Howard answered with a layup and Dolson drained a 3-pointer with 1:29 left to essentially seal the win.

Dolson and Marine Johannes each scored nine points to pace New York to a 27-17 lead after the first quarter. Dolson made all four of her shots from the floor and Johannes drained a trio of 3-pointers, including an off-balance runner just prior to the buzzer.

Connecticut scored the first 11 points of the second quarter to claim a brief one-point lead before New York found its stroke during a 17-6 run. Whitcomb sank a pair of 3-pointers and Howard, Crystal Dangerfield and Ionescu also connected from deep to net the Liberty a 44-34 lead with 2:48 to play in the second quarter.

The Sun trimmed a 13-point deficit down to four at 58-54 after Alyssa Thomas made a basket on the interior with 4:04 to play in the third quarter. New York responded with a flourish, as Whitcomb sandwiched a basket and her fourth 3-pointer of the game around a layup from Howard.

–Field Level Media