Pittsburgh Steelers Anthony Miller (shoulder) to miss season

Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Anthony Miller will miss the season with a shoulder injury and was placed on injured reserve by the club on Tuesday.

Safety Karl Joseph (foot) also was placed on IR, ending his season.

Miller, 27, injured his shoulder in practice leading up to Saturday’s preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks.

Miller had a chance to make the Steelers’ roster based on his rapport with expected starting quarterback Mitch Trubisky. The two played three seasons together with the Chicago Bears after Miller was a second-round pick in 2018.

Miller caught 134 passes for 1,564 yards and 11 touchdowns in 47 games (17 starts) for the Bears (2018-20). He split last season with the Houston Texans (two games) and Steelers (one) and had six catches for 25 yards and one score.

Joseph was injured last week and was sporting a walking boot. The 28-year-old has 305 tackles, five interceptions and five fumbles recoveries in 65 games (49 starts) with the then-Oakland Raiders (2016-19), Cleveland Browns (2020) and Steelers.

Joseph was a first-round pick (14th overall) in 2016 by the Raiders.

Pittsburgh also signed guard William Dunkle on Tuesday and waived defensive tackle Doug Costin, offensive tackle Jake Dixon, punter Cameron Nizialek and center Chris Owens.

Dunkle was released by the Philadelphia Eagles in June after being signed as an undrafted free agent out of San Diego State. He received multiple All-American honors last season.

