Steelers tap Panthers’ Frisman Jackson as new WR coach

Aug 21, 2020; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore (12) talks with Coach Frisman Jackson (right) during training camp at the Panthers training facility. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers made a change to their coaching staff Tuesday, announcing Frisman Jackson as the team’s new wide receivers coach.

Jackson comes to the Steelers after spending two seasons with the Carolina Panthers, where he coached wide receivers and was also the team’s passing game coordinator this past year. He succeeds Ike Hilliard, whose contract with the Steelers was not renewed after two seasons on the job.

The Steelers had the eighth-lowest yards-after-catch per-reception this past season, averaging just 4.8 yards after each catch. Steelers receivers also dropped 33 passes in the 2021-22 season, which was eighth-most in the league.

Jackson, 42, played four NFL seasons for the Cleveland Browns, the Steelers’ divisional rival. He caught 40 passes in his career for 490 yards and one touchdown.

He began his coaching career in 2008 at his alma mater, Western Illinois. He also coached college ball at Akron, Northern Illinois, N.C. State, Temple and Baylor — working at the last two stops under Matt Rhule, who is now the Panthers’ head coach. Temple won the American Athletic Conference when Jackson and Rhule coached there in 2016. Jackson also had a one season stint with the Tennessee Titans in 2017.

Pittsburgh wide receivers will have to adjust to a new position coach and a new passer next season, following the retirement of longtime quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

