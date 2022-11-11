Steelers’ T.J. Watt to play Sunday against Saints

Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh Steelers All-Pro pass rusher T.J. Watt said he will play Sunday against the New Orleans Saints after missing seven games with a torn pectoral muscle.

The team opened the 21-day practice window on Watt on Oct. 26, designating him for return from injured reserve. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year, Watt told reporters he didn’t expect to be on a snap count for the Steelers (2-6).

Watt, 28, initially was expected to miss six weeks with the pectoral injury he suffered in the season opener, but he underwent arthroscopic knee surgery earlier this month, delaying his return.

He opted to rehab the pec injury rather than have a surgical procedure that carried a recovery time of around 10-12 weeks.

Watt had a sack and interception in the season-opening win but did not finish the game. Last season, the three-time All-Pro tied Michael Strahan (2001) for the most sacks (22.5) in a season since the stat became official in 1982.

–Field Level Media