Steelers’ T.J. Watt named NFL Defensive Player of the Year

Feb 10, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; J.J. Watt (left) with his brothers Derek Watt and T.J. Watt (right) appears on the red carpet prior to the NFL Honors awards presentation at YouTube Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt was named NFL Defensive Player of the Year at NFL Honors in Los Angeles on Thursday following a dominating season in which he matched the NFL sack record.

Watt’s 22.5 sacks tied the record set by the New York Giants’ Michael Strahan in 2001.

The opening award of the NFL Honors ceremony was presented by Watt’s brother J.J. Watt of the Arizona Cardinals, who is a three-time defensive player of the year (2012, 2014, 2015).

“My teammates, coaches back home in Pittsburgh, this truly is not possible without you guys,” said T.J. Watt, a first-round pick by the Steelers in 2017 who has 72 career sacks. “There are so many guys that put in so much work that goes unnoticed — and that goes for the guys in the cafeteria to the guys who are taping ankles. This one is for all of you guys.”

Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker was honored with NFL Moment of the Year for his record-breaking 66-yard field goal at Detroit on Sept. 26 as time expired in a 19-17 victory.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase was named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. Chase, the No. 5 overall selection in last year’s draft, had 81 receptions for 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns for the AFC champions.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons was named unanimous NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year after recording 13 sacks and 84 tackles. The No. 12 selection in last year’s draft out of Penn State had three forced fumbles in 16 games.

–Field Level Media