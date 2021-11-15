Steelers superstar T.J. Watt expected to miss time with injury

Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt is considered week-to-week with knee and hip injuries sustained in Sunday’s game and is expected to miss some time.

NFL Network reported Watt will undergo an MRI on Monday. The team doesn’t think Watt’s injuries are season-ending, per the report.

Watt grabbed his leg following a play in the second half in which he sacked Lions quarterback Jared Goff. Watt’s teammate and brother, Derek Watt, helped him up, and the star defender was able to walk off under his own power.

Related: NFL defense rankings – Anthony Brown dooms Cowboys, Colts face huge test vs. Tom Brady

Watt has 12.5 sacks in Pittsburgh’s eight games this season. He is the NFL co-leader in tackles for loss with 13.

Just before the season, Watt inked a four-year, $112 million contract extension that made him the NFL’s highest-paid defensive player. He was the runner-up for NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2020.

The 27-year-old is a two-time All-Pro.

Related: NFL games today – Full TV schedule, daily fantasy picks, best bets

–Field Level Media