Steelers sign RB Jeremy McNichols

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed Jeremy McNichols to a one-year contract Tuesday and released fellow running back Trey Edmunds.

Financial terms were not released. The Steelers would be McNichols’ fifth team.

McNichols, 26, rushed for 156 yards and caught 28 passes for 240 yards and a touchdown in 14 games (no starts) in 2021 for the Tennessee Titans. He has two career touchdowns, both with the Titans.

He will join the battle to be the primary backup to Najee Harris in Pittsburgh. He enters a crowded running back room with Harris, Benny Snell, Anthony McFarland, Jaylen Warren and Mataeo Durant.

McNichols was picked in the fifth round of the 2017 draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Released that September, he played with the San Francisco 49ers, Indianapolis Colts and Jacksonville Jaguars before joining the Titans.

