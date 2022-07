Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Defensive tackle Doug Costin signed a one-year contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Tuesday.

Financial terms were not disclosed by the team for Costin, who was born in West Chester, Pa.

Costin, 24, recorded 33 tackles — including three for loss — and one fumble recovery in 13 career games (nine starts) with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

He played earlier this year with the Birmingham Stallions of the USFL.

–Field Level Media