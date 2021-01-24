Pittsburgh Steelers’ Maurkice Pouncey hinting at retirement

Dec 8, 2019; Glendale, AZ, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey (53) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey is expected to retire after 11 seasons in the NFL, according to a report Sunday night from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Pouncey has appeared in 134 games, all starts, since the Steelers drafted him in the first round (No. 18 overall) out of Florida. The 31-year-old was selected to nine Pro Bowls and twice was named as a first-team All-Pro.

The veteran “has told teammates he is likely retiring after 11 seasons,” the Post-Gazette reported. “Barring a change of heart, could be making a decision soon, per sources.”

Related: 2021 NFL mock draft – Blockbuster trades shake up 2021 NFL Draft.

–Field Level Media