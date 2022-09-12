Pittsburgh Steelers’ TJ Watt (pec) could put off surgery, Najee Harris could miss time

Credit: Cara Owsley-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh Steelers All-Pro linebacker T.J. Watt is contemplating non-surgical rehab for a torn pectoral muscle suffered in Sunday’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Watt, the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year and a four-time Pro Bowl selection, had an interception and a sack before leaving the eventual Steelers’ win.

NFL Network reported Watt has discussed the injury with his older brother, J.J. Watt of the Arizona Cardinals, who had surgery for a similar injury in his 10th NFL season but returned sooner than expected. J.J. Watt said he felt great eight weeks post-surgery.

The normal recovery time from the surgical corrective operation is three months, a projection that would imply T.J. Watt wouldn’t return until December.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin plans to update Watt’s status later this week. The Steelers are also uncertain whether running back Najee Harris (foot) can play this week.

A timetable for his return from an injury that could be connected to a Lisfranc sprain during training camp won’t be established until further testing is completed, per multiple reports. The initial report from the team on Sunday was Harris left with an ankle injury.

Harris had 23 rushing yards on 10 carries but also caught two passes, including a 1-yard touchdown in the second quarter.

Wide receiver Chase Claypool finished the game as Pittsburgh’s leading rusher with 36 yards on six carries.

Undrafted rookie backup running back Jaylen Warren gained seven yards on three carries.

–Field Level Media