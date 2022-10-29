Steelers kicker Chris Boswell, cornerback Josh Jackson out vs. Eagles

Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers won’t have kicker Chris Boswell or cornerback Josh Jackson for Sunday’s road game against the unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles.

Both players are dealing with groin injuries and were downgraded from questionable to out on Saturday.

It’s unclear who will handle the kicking duties for the Steelers, who don’t have another kicker on the 53-man roster or the practice squad.

Boswell, 31, has made 12 of 16 field-goal attempts and all nine of his extra-point tries in seven games this season.

Jackson, 26, has recorded six tackles and one fumble recovery in four games (one start) this season.

–Field Level Media