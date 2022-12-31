Steelers defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (toe) to play vs. Ravens

Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi has been upgraded from questionable and is expected to play in Sunday night’s game against the host Baltimore Ravens.

Ogunjobi, who had been nursing a toe injury, no longer has an injury status designation.

The Steelers (7-8) remain alive in the playoff hunt entering Sunday but could be eliminated from postseason contention before kickoff if Miami wins at New England.

Ogunjobi, 28, has recorded 43 tackles and a half-sack in 14 games (all starts) this season.

He has totaled 272 tackles, 22 sacks and two forced fumbles in 90 career games (77 starts) with the Cleveland Browns, Cincinnati Bengals and Steelers.

