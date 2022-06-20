Pittsburgh Steelers’ Chase Claypool ‘I know I’m a top-three receiver’

When you think of the top wide receivers around the NFL, one name that likely doesn’t immediately come to mind is Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool.

Most would likely jump to Cooper Kupp, Davante Adams, Justin Jefferson, Ja’Marr Chase, Tyreek Hill, or Deebo Samuel, but Claypool? Not really. In fact, many might suggest Claypool isn’t even the best receiver on his team, with Diontae Johnson being the team’s leading receiver each of the past two seasons.

That doesn’t mean Claypool can’t surpass Johnson and make up ground toward being named among the greats of the game today, but he’s not quite there yet. Or at least he has yet to prove it. Though Claypool might not agree.

Chase Claypool does not lack confidence

Through two seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Chase Claypool has tallied 1,733 receiving yards, with both years coming in just shy of 900 receiving yards per season. He’s clearly talented, but is he among the best pass-catchers in the NFL? Not exactly.

But if you ask Claypool where he’d rank himself, he says he’s among the top-five, even top-three wide receivers in football.

Recently popping up on the I Am Athlete podcast, Claypool talked about how he’s continuing to improve and feels much more confident in his abilities heading into his third season.

“I’m going to say, my second year, I was a better player than I was my first year… I know for a fact I am not like the rest of the guys in the NFL. I know I’m a top-five receiver. I know I’m a top-three receiver.” Chase Claypool

With Claypool likely set to catch a majority of his passes from either Pittsburgh newcomer Mitchell Trubisky or rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett, building chemistry with his new QBs will be paramount to his success. Claypool still has a long way to go before he can be ranked among the very best receivers in football. He certainly has the build and the athleticism, but just how high does his ceiling reach?

That’s a question Claypool feels he already knows the answer to. While he may have broken out with a hot start as a rookie, Claypool didn’t really expand on his game the following season, but he has much higher expectations going into year three.

Claypool told the hosts of the podcast that he feels he can put up 1,300 receiving yards and 10-plus touchdowns in Pittsburgh in 2022. We’ll see how it goes.

