Status of Penguins’ Sidney Crosby unclear after high hit

The Pittsburgh Penguins missed an opportunity to close out the host New York Rangers in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series on Wednesday, and their chances of advancing might be diminished due to an injury to their star center.

Sidney Crosby took an elbow to the head from Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba late in the second period, and Crosby never returned to the ice after that shift ended. No penalty was called.

Following the game, Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said merely that Crosby was being assessed for an upper-body injury. The coach was asked to comment on the play that injured Crosby, and Sullivan replied, “Did you see the hit? You probably have the same opinion I do.”

Trouba scored a goal a few minutes after his hit on Crosby, helping the Rangers win 5-3 to slice their deficit in the Eastern Conference opening-round matchup to 3-2. Game 6 is scheduled for Friday in Pittsburgh.

Crosby, 34, had two goals and seven assists in the first four games of the series, but he didn’t add a point before exiting Game 5.

In the regular season, he had 31 goals and 53 assists in 69 games. The three-time Stanley Cup champion has played all 17 of his NHL seasons in Pittsburgh.

