Stars stay hot with 1-0 shootout win over Blackhawks

Feb 18, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Dallas Stars right wing Alexander Radulov (47) is called for a hooking penalty against Chicago Blackhawks left wing Dominik Kubalik (8) during the first period at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

Jacob Peterson scored in the sixth round of a shootout to back a 34-save shutout from goaltender Jake Oettinger as the Dallas Stars stretched their road winning streak to six games with a 1-0 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night.

After Chicago’s Alex DeBrincat and Dallas’ Jason Robertson traded goals to open the shootout, the netminders settled in, matching respective stellar efforts from regulation and overtime. The Blackhawks’ Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 29 shots for a shutout of his own, but still was credited with the loss.

The Stars’ Tyler Seguin had a chance early in overtime that trickled off the crossbar.

Oettinger stopped a DeBrincat one-timer on a 2-on-1 pass from Patrick Kane in the opening minute of the extra session.

Fleury kept the hosts afloat with multiple highlight-reel stops. Perhaps his most impressive save came with 6.5 seconds remaining in the second period, as Fleury sprawled to his left to deny Roope Hintz just outside the crease with a brilliant glove save.

Fleury stopped a pair of Dallas odd-man rushes in the first period.

Oettinger continued to shine in net for the Stars as veteran Braden Holtby contends with various injuries. Three nights removed from stopping a career-best 46 shots in a road win against the Colorado Avalanche, Oettinger held the Blackhawks in check to improve to 5-1-0 in his past six starts.

Chicago suffered its sixth straight defeat at the United Center, and has been outscored 27-10 during the skid, with Friday marking the lone one-goal margin over that period. The Blackhawks, who are set to host the Eastern Conference-leading Florida Panthers on Sunday afternoon, haven’t won on home ice since blanking Anaheim 3-0 on Jan. 15.

Radek Faksa returned for Dallas after missing the past three games with a lower-body injury.

The game was rescheduled after the initial meeting between the clubs set for Dec. 23 was postponed when the NHL moved up its holiday break amid COVID-19 concerns.

–Field Level Media