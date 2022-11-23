Stars rattle off 5 straight goals to upend Blackhawks

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Radek Faksa scored the go-ahead goal with 1:33 remaining as Dallas scored five goals in the final 9:45 to rally from a three-goal deficit for a 6-4 win over the visiting Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday.

Trailing 4-1, Jamie Benn’s power-play goal pulled the Stars to within 4-2, before Mason Marchment made it a one-goal lead off off assists from Tyler Seguin and Denis Gurianov with 6:02 left.

Just 14 seconds later, Ty Dellandrea tied the game with Benn’s assist.

Faksa’s made the decisive score when he slid the puck near the goalmouth past Blackhawks goalie Petr Mrazek, with Colin Miller and Ryan Suter assisting.

Jason Robertson’s second goal of the game and 16th of the season, into an empty net, capped the scoring with eight seconds left.

Seth Jones and Max Domi each had a goal and an assist for Chicago, and Andreas Athanasiou also scored.

Chicago lost its fifth straight game and 11th in its past 13 (2-8-3).

Jake Oettinger (8-2-2) made 27 saves for the Stars, while Mrazek (1-4-1) turned away 33 shots for the Blackhawks.

Leading 3-1 after two periods, the Blackhawks added to their lead when Domi swatted a backhand shot past Oettinger at the 9:37 mark of the third period.

Benn’s goal came just 38 seconds later.

Robertson had given the Stars a 1-0 lead after his backhanded shot deflected off Mrazek’s pad right back to his stick, enabling him to score easily from close range at the 13:55 mark of the first period.

Robertson has a point in 13 straight games, tying the all-time Dallas mark set by Dave Gagner in 1993-94.

The Blackhawks tied the game at the 4:22 mark of the second period, when Jones wristed a shot past Oettinger, with Patrick Kane and Jack Johnson assisting. It was Jones’ first goal of the season.

Chicago took the lead at the 13:53 mark when Athanasiou weaved through the defense before slipping a shot past Oettinger, with Domi and Caleb Jones assisting.

Three minutes later, the Blackhawks capped their three-goal outburst in the second period when Murphy swatted a loose puck into the back of the net for a 3-1 lead, with Jonathan Toews and Jarred Tinordi assisting.

–Field Level Media