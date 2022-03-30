Stars rally past Ducks, move into playoff position

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Roope Hintz and Jacob Peterson scored third-period goals Tuesday as the visiting Dallas Stars rallied for a 3-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks to take over the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

Radek Faksa also scored a goal, while Jake Oettinger made 26 saves as the Stars continued a playoff push with their fifth victory in the past seven games. Dallas moved one point ahead of the idle Vegas Golden Knights for the last playoff position in the West.

It was the first meeting between the Ducks and Stars since Jan. 9, 2020.

Derek Grant had a goal and an assist and Troy Terry also scored for the Ducks, who saw their losing streak reach 10 games (0-8-2). John Gibson made 29 saves for Anaheim, which last won a game on March 6.

Rookie Trevor Zegras had two assists for the Ducks, who will get a chance at revenge Thursday when the teams meet again at Anaheim. Tuesday was the first of three meetings between the teams over the final month of the regular season.

Peterson scored the go-ahead goal with 7:24 remaining as the Stars erased a one-goal deficit in less than four minutes. Hintz scored earlier in the third period. Peterson’s 12th of the season came on a two-on-one break with John Klingberg, who recorded his 34th assist.

Faksa gave the Stars a 1-0 lead 14:05 into the game when he put a move on Gibson and scored just inside the left post for his fourth of the season.

The Ducks got even just under four minutes into the second period. From one knee, Grant fired a pass across the crease, with the puck rebounding off the right skate of Stars defenseman Esa Lindell and then bouncing off Oettinger’s left skate before going into the goal.

Terry gave the Ducks a 2-1 lead midway through the second period with his team-leading 31st of the season. Terry carried the puck across the blue line before firing a shot from the high slot.

Hintz tied the score at 8:28 of the third period, taking a pass by Jason Robertson from behind the goal and lifting the puck over Gibson’s left pad for his 29th of the season.

