Stars name Peter DeBoer head coach

The Dallas Stars named Peter DeBoer the team’s new head coach on Tuesday.

Terms were not released by the club. However, The Athletic reported Monday it’s a four-year contract worth more than $4 million per season.

DeBoer, 54, replaces Rick Bowness, who stepped down following the team’s playoff elimination against the Calgary Flames.

“Over the last few seasons, I have seen firsthand what the Stars are building with a mix of dynamic young players and established leaders,” DeBoer said in a release. “The chance to become this team’s next head coach was an opportunity that I couldn’t pass up.”

DeBoer reached the Western Conference finals in 2020 as coach of the Vegas Golden Knights. He was let go after this past season. DeBoer compiled a 98-50-12 record in three seasons with Vegas. He has an overall record of 513-379-123 as a coach with the Florida Panthers, New Jersey Devils, San Jose Sharks and Golden Knights.

“Pete brings a wealth of experience to our dressing room, and we’re thrilled to name him our next head coach,” Stars general manager Jim Nill said in a statement. “Every team that he has taken over has not only shown immediate improvement but has been ultra-competitive in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.”

The Stars scheduled a formal introduction for Wednesday at the American Airlines Center.

–Field Level Media