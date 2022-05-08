fbpx
Published May 8, 2022

Dallas Stars’ Jamie Benn, Washington Capitals’ Evgeny Kuznetsov each fined $5K

May 3, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Dallas Stars left wing Jamie Benn (14) during the third period against the Calgary Flames in game one of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

The NHL fined the Dallas Stars’ Jamie Benn and the Washington Capitals’ Evgeny Kuznetsov $5,000 each on Sunday for high-sticking violations in Saturday’s playoff games.

The fines are the maximum allowable under the collective bargaining agreement. Neither forward was penalized in their respective games.

Benn, the Dallas captain, was fined for high-sticking Calgary Flames forward Andrew Mangiapane during the Stars’ 4-2 home win in Game 3. The Stars have a 2-1 lead in the first-round series, which resumes Monday with Game 4 in Dallas.

Benn, 32, has not scored in the series. He had 46 points (18 goals, 28 assists) in 82 games in the regular season.

Kuznetsov was fined for high-sticking Florida Panthers forward Noel Acciari during the Capitals’ 6-1 home win in Game 3. Washington leads the first-round series 2-1 and hosts Game 4 on Monday night.

Kuznetsov, 29, has one goal in the series. He tallied 78 points (24 goals, 54 assists) in 79 games during the regular season.

–Field Level Media

