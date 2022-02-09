Stars hang on to defeat Predators

Feb 5, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Central Division goalie Juuse Saros (74) of the Nashville Predators deflects the puck against Atlantic Division defender Rasmus Dahlin (26) of the Buffalo Sabres during the 2022 NHL All-Star Game at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Luke Glendening’s go-ahead goal at 3:24 of the third period gave the Dallas Stars a 4-3 win against the visiting Nashville Predators on Wednesday.

Glendening scored his seventh of the season and broke the game’s third tie when he beat Juuse Saros from the right circle to finish a 2-on-1 break. Jason Robertson scored twice, Roope Hintz had a goal and an assist and John Klingberg contributed two assists for the Stars. Jake Oettinger finished with 20 saves.

Eeli Tolvanen, Matt Duchene and Yakov Trenin scored, and Juuse Saros made 23 saves for the Predators, who had their five-game point streak (4-0-1) snapped.

After the Predators dominated the early minutes of the game but couldn’t beat Oettinger, the Stars scored on their first shot on goal at 8:58 when Robertson tipped a point shot by Klingberg past Saros during a 4-on-3 power play for a 1-0 lead.

Tolvanen tied it 1-1 at 14:41 when his shot from above the left circle went through a screen and beat Oettinger five-hole.

Robertson put Dallas ahead 2-1 at 16:18 of the second period with his 18th goal of the season and second power-play goal of the night, redirecting another Klingberg point shot past Saros.

But the Predators responded 19 seconds later. Josi dished a perfect feed to Duchene as he drove to the net, and Duchene held the puck before sweeping it by Oettinger’s left pad to tie it 2-2.

Hintz put Dallas ahead 3-2 at 17:59. Nashville defenseman Mattias Ekholm bobbled the puck at his own blue line and Hintz capitalized, breaking in alone and lifting a backhander over Saros’ glove for his 17th of the season.

The Predators tied the game for the third time when Trenin pushed a loose puck into the net from the side of the crease with nine seconds remaining in the period for his 11th of the season. The Stars challenged for goaltender interference, but the goal stood after video review.

–Field Level Media