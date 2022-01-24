Stars extend Flyers’ winless streak to team-record-tying 12

Jan 24, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Dallas Stars center Tyler Seguin (91) passes the puck against Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Travis Sanheim (6) during the first period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Roope Hintz had a goal and an assist, Jacob Peterson and Joe Pavelski each scored a goal and the Dallas Stars won 3-1 at Philadelphia on Monday, extending the Flyers’ winless streak to a franchise-record-tying 12 games.

Jake Oettinger made 27 saves for the Stars, who improved to 3-0-0 on a road trip that concludes Tuesday against the New Jersey Devils.

Ivan Provorov scored the lone goal for the Flyers, who have dropped 12 in a row. The current winless mark with nine regulation defeats and three overtime losses matches a winless streak in 1998-99 of eight losses and four ties.

Flyers goaltender Carter Hart stopped 33 shots.

Scoring chances were minimal for much of the first period. Philadelphia’s Travis Sanheim redirected a shot on goal, only the team’s third of the game, at 14:58.

The Stars soon went ahead 1-0 after a turnover by Travis Konecny. Hintz received a pass at center ice, skated in all alone and scored at 17:46.

The pace stagnated through the opening 10 minutes of the second period.

Dallas had a solid opportunity at 10:27 when Riley Damiani fired a shot that was saved by Hart.

Philadelphia’s James van Riemsdyk found himself wide open in front but ripped a shot wide of the net at 11:59.

The Flyers then received a break when Provorov took a shot from a tough angle and the puck deflected off the skate of Dallas’ John Klingberg and past Oettinger at 12:06.

The Stars came out aggressive in the third period and sent a flurry of shots at Hart, all of which were stopped.

Sanheim took a slap shot at 3:15, and Oettinger deflected it into the stands.

Pavelski wriggled his way free and managed a backhand shot from the side of the net at 6:44. Hart, however, was able to clear the puck.

Peterson put the Stars in front 2-1 at 16:35 when his shot went over Hart’s shoulder.

Hart was pulled for an extra skater with 2:37 remaining, and Pavelski scored an empty-net goal at 18:23.

There were no penalties whistled on either team in the entire game.

–Field Level Media