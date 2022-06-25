Stars defeat Generals in playoffs, 19-14

Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Stars scored nine points in the final six minutes — including a clinching 87-yard punt return for a touchdown — to defeat the New Jersey Generals 19-14 in the USFL playoffs on Saturday in Canton, Ohio.

Trailing 14-10 in the fourth, Luis Aguilar kicked a 29-yard field goal with 5:59 remaining to get the Stars within a point. Maurice Alexander later returned a punt 87 yards for the game-winning score with 2:00 remaining.

Generals quarterback Luis Perez was intercepted with 41 seconds remaining to seal the deal. Perez threw for 191 yards but was picked off twice.

The Generals also returned a punt for a touchdown to take a 14-10 lead with 10:30 remaining in the game.

Aguilar had missed a 26-yard attempt at the outset of the fourth quarter. Stars quarterback Case Cookus threw for 133 yards and an interception, and also rushed for 39 yards and a score.

–Field Level Media