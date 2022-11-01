fbpx
Published November 1, 2022

Stars blitz Kings in second period, hang on for easy win

Sportsnaut
Nov 1, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars left wing Mason Marchment (27) and Los Angeles Kings right wing Carl Grundstrom (91) battle for control of the puck during the first period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Roope Hintz had two goals and an assist for the Dallas Stars in a 5-2 win against the visiting Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday night.

Jason Robertson had a goal and two assists, Tyler Seguin and Joe Pavelski also scored and Scott Wedgewood made 30 saves for the Stars, who scored three goals in a 90-second span of the second period to break open a tied game.

Kevin Fiala and Arthur Kaliyev scored, and Cal Petersen made 35 saves for the Kings, who were coming off a 5-1 win at the St. Louis Blues on Monday night.

The Stars went 3-for-4 on the power play.

Robertson began the 90-second barrage with a power-play goal at 9:01 that gave Dallas a 2-1 lead.

Seguin scored on a wrist shot while cutting into the slot to make it 3-1 at 10:17, and Hintz scored 14 seconds later to make it 4-1.

Kaliyev cut the lead to 4-2 when he scored on a power play at 14:37, but the Stars re-established their three-goal lead when Pavelski scored the third power-play goal of the game to make it 5-2 with 1:23 left in the second period.

Jamie Benn and Miro Heiskanen each had two assists for Dallas.

Fiala was in the penalty box for tripping Pavelski when Hintz scored on a one-timer from the left faceoff dot for a 1-0 lead at 6:49 of the first period.

Peterson made a save on a breakaway by Ty Dellandrea with 6:01 remaining in the first period to keep it a one-goal game at the intermission.

Fiala tied it 1-1 at 5:21 of the second period when he put in a long rebound after Wedgewood made a save on Carl Grundstrom’s breakaway, but the Stars scored four goals over the remainder of the period to take the commanding lead.

The Stars did not have No. 1 goalie Jake Oettinger, who sustained a lower-body injury against the visiting New York Rangers on Saturday and will be re-evaluated in a week.

–Field Level Media

