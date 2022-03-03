Stars bid to continue ascent vs. Jets

Mar 2, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars right wing Alexander Radulov (47) celebrates scoring a goal against Los Angeles Kings goaltender Cal Petersen (40) during the second period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Stars have been one of the NHL’s best teams over the last six weeks. A portion of that success has come at the expense of the Winnipeg Jets.

Looking to continue their surge, the visiting Stars aim for a third consecutive victory overall and third against the Jets in three weeks on Thursday night.

Since Jan. 20, Dallas is 12-4-1 while pursuing a playoff spot in the Western Conference. Seven of those wins have been decided by one goal, including overcoming a two-goal deficit in the second period of a 4-3 triumph over the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday.

“It’s time to worry about winning the hockey game,” said Stars forward Alexander Radulov, who scored the winning goal during his 500th career contest. “That’s the most important thing to us right now.”

Two of those one-goal victories in the Stars’ last 17 games came in overtime against Winnipeg last month.

After Dallas lost 4-3 in a shootout at Winnipeg on Nov. 2, Jason Robertson scored in overtime of the Stars’ 4-3 win over the Jets on Feb. 11. Tyler Seguin did the same in the Stars’ 3-2 victory over Winnipeg on Feb. 23.

Seguin has a goal in each game versus Winnipeg this season, and seven points in his last four against the Jets.

Teammate Jake Oettinger has allowed five goals on 56 shots while winning both home meetings with Winnipeg in 2021-22. Dallas’ Braden Holtby, meanwhile, has yielded eight goals while losing his last two starts, and made 32 saves during the road loss to the Jets on Nov. 2.

Dallas won six straight road games before going 0-1-1 in its last two. It’s amid an 0-1-2 rut at Winnipeg, where the Jets have won three of four overall and look to build on Tuesday’s 8-4 victory over Montreal.

Mark Scheifele (two goals, one assist), Pierre-Luc Dubois (one goal, two assists) and Kyle Connor (three assists) each had three-point performances for the Jets. Outside of playoff position in the West, Winnipeg has won back-to-back contests for the first time since Feb. 16-17.

“We have a lot of good players, a lot of guys that want to win,” said Dubois, who has seven points (one goal, six assists) in three games.

“Everybody wants to win. Everybody wants to make the playoffs, everybody knows what position we’re in. Sometimes you don’t need to say too much, everybody understands what they have to do.”

Connor has recorded three goals with four assists during his four-game point streak.

Scheifele has five goals with five assists in his last seven games versus Dallas.

Connor Hellebuyck, who’s started all but nine of Winnipeg’s 54 games this season, owns a 3.51 goals-against average while amid a 2-3-1 stretch. He was in net for both losses at Dallas, but backup Eric Comrie made 24 saves in this season’s home victory over the Stars.

–Field Level Media